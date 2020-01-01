Construction

Cummins will be the leading provider of electrified power in our commercial and industrial markets just as we are the leader in diesel and natural gas powered products.

Cummins will provide the entire electrified power solution, as well as some of the most critical components that have the largest impact on performance, quality and power of the system to deliver the most value to our customers. Our Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) system launches in 2019 for bus, and our Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) system launches in 2020 for bus. Additional offerings for various other applications are soon to follow.

