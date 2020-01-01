Your job site needs more power, less hassle. Powering construction jobsites around the globe, Cummins construction engines are the driving force behind the world’s finest construction applications.
With ratings from 49-1200 hp (37-859 kW), our diverse construction engine lineup offers the flexibility to meet your specific power solution needs.
PERFORMANCE SERIES ENGINES
Cummins next-generation engines let Original Equipment Manufacturers and their customers do MORE WITH LESS:
|MORE PERFORMANCE
|LESS FUEL USED
|MORE MACHINE CAPABILITY
|LESS MAINTENANCE
|MORE PRODUCTIVITY
|LESS INSTALLATION COST
|MORE RELIABILITY
|LESS WEIGHT AND SIZE
|MORE UPTIME
MIDRANGE ENGINE EGR-FREE DESIGN DELIVERS MORE.
- Simpler, easier installation with greater flexibility for global markets
- Higher power density with greater low-end torque for improved productivity and efficiency
- Lower total cost of ownership with extended maintenance intervals and improved fuel economy
- Horsepower is increased by up to 10%, with peak torque increased by as much as 20%
- Single Module Aftertreatment system takes up 50% less space and is 30% lighter than prior aftertreatment system
PROVEN TECHNOLOGY. HEAVY-DUTY PERFORMANCE
Utilizing the proven technology from our Tier 4 Final engine models, our Cummins Heavy Duty X12 and X15 engines are now being utilized in larger equipment and experience greater load factors. With the minor modifications made to reach Stage V emissions standards, not only does this make design and integration easier for OEMs, but provides customers with total confidence in a product they know and trust.